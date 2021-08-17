Lionel Messi retains his position as the highest paid footballer in the world despite his switch from Barcelona to PSG

The Argentine legend who will continue his professional career with the Parisians will earn a staggering £960,000-per-week (about N546million)

In second and third positions are Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar who earn £900,000-per-week (about N512million) and £606,000-per-week (about N345million) respectively

Following Lionel Messi’s move to French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine who now earns Messi £960,000 every week remains the highest paid footballer.

GiveMeSport have listed the top 10 highest paid footballers at the moment with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in second and third positions respectively.

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo who takes home £900,000-weekly earns £60,000 less than his eternal rival Messi, while Neymar smiles home with £606,000 every week via SPORTbible.

Lionel Messi remains the highest paid footballer. Photo: Xavier Laine

Source: Getty Images

Days after his farewell presentation, Messi signed a two-year contract with French giants PSG.

But how much does he earn at PSG? And how does his wages compare to the world's best footballers?

Below are the top 10 highest-paid players in the world according to The Radio Times

10. Robert Lewandowski – £350,000-per-week (about N200million)

9. David De Gea – £375,000-per-week (about N214million)

8. Kevin De Bruyne – £385,000-per-week (about N219million)

7. Kylian Mbappe – £410,000-per-week (about N233million)

6. Gareth Bale – £500,000-per-week (about N285million)

5. Luis Suarez – £575,000-per-week (about N327million)

4. Antoine Griezmann – £575,000-per-week (about N327million)

3. Neymar – £606,000-per-week (about N345million)

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – £900,000-per-week (about N512million)

1. Lionel Messi – £960,000-per-week (about N546million)

The 34-year-old Messi retains his status as the world's highest-paid player despite leaving boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain.

Following his stunning move from Spanish club Barcelona to Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is expected to make his debut for the French club on August 29, SkySports reports.

Latest reports have it that the 34-year-old is billed to make his debut in the Ligue 1 clash away to Reims on August 29.

Messi set for PSG debut

Messi joined the squad in training for the third time on Monday and manager Mauricio Pochettino has stated that the player would be allowed to improve his fitness level.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner last played competitive football back in July having helped the Argentina national team to win the Copa America.

Mbappe hints at PSG exit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe was conspicuously missing during Ander Herrera's 32nd birthday over the weekend.

The Frenchman was about the only player in the Paris Saint Germain squad that was absent at the celebration.

Summer signings Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, and others also participated in the event after their presentations to the fans.

Source: Legit