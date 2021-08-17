Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere is convinced that Whitemoney had prior knowledge of him and Maria being wild cards before entering the house

The actor confronted Whitemoney and it led to a huge argument that other housemates had to interfere in a bid to restore peace

Pere noted to Saga, Boma and Yousef that Whitemoney is playing the victim and he will not apologise because he is right

At the beginning of the Big Brother Naija 2021 show, Biggie revealed to the housemates that there were two wild cards among them and tasked them with the job of fishing them out.

Pere confronted Whitemoney in a recent fight in the house, saying that he had prior knowledge of who the wild cards were.

In a recent video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, Pere was sighted with Yousef, Saga and Boma as they tried to calm him down.

Pere noted that he is not a villain and Whitemoney who has issues with himself is just playing victim.

Saga advised him to back off and manage whatever issues he has and stop victimizing Whitemoney.

Pere replied that he will not apologise to Whitemoney and noted that he did not match his energy when he (Whitemoney), was shouting.

Seeing how adamant Pere was, Saga walked away from the conversation.

He also disclosed that Whitemoney is probably still mad over the fact that he yanked him off the kitchen.

Watch video below:

Reactions

Sassyava02:

"White has issues with himself but his name has been in your mouth all through last week. lol I can see this Pere has no shame shaa."

Kweenroyals:

"This hatred is becoming too much, pere needs to b disqualified, why can't he just apologize, this is looking more political to me."

Zehmee:

"You people think this Pere is normal abi???"

Ipson.22:

"Pere's confidence is on another level… content king. Y’all stop hating on him he’s just giving us content."

Kenny_royce:

"I think Pere is just being himself, I believe he can ask anyone what he feels they said about him, it’s the other person’s choice to choose to answer or not...I don’t know why they turn asking a question to bullying."

Maria says Pere should avoid her

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) second Sunday night show came with more drama than evictions as Ebuka made sure to topple the house with some questions.

Ebuka during a brief interview with the current Head of House (HOH), Pere, had asked why he told other housemates about his intention to remove Maria as his deputy.

Maria in a conversation with fellow housemates said that Pere should avoid her in the house for the rest of the competition as she doesn’t want to have anything to do with him again.

