Michy Batshuayi will likely continue with his Chelsea career on loan at Turkish outfit Besiktas this Super Lig season

The striker who has been out of favour in the Blues’ squad will now be heading for his fifth loan spell since joining the London outfit in 2016

Batshuayi landed in Turkey on Monday night to complete his move to the Turkish giants where he will play this season

Out-of-favour Chelsea star Michy Batshuayi is closing-in on his switch to Turkish outfit Besiktas on a season-long loan, Sky Sports reports.

The Belgian international had played on loan spells at Valencia, Dortmund and twice with Crystal Palace where he scored 2 goals in 18 appearances last season.

It was gathered that the 27-year-old landed in Turkey on Monday evening to complete his switch for his fifth loan-spell of his Chelsea career, GOAL reports.

Michy Batshuayi set to complete Besiktas switch on loan. Photo: Matthew Ashton

Source: Getty Images

Since arriving at Premier League side Chelsea from French club Marseille for £33million in the summer of 2016, Batshuayi has scored 25 goals in 77 appearances for the Blues.

Tammy Abraham is close to completing a £34m transfer to Roma.

Tammy Abraham has successfully completed his medical ahead of a proposed move to join Jose Mourinho's Roma this summer.

The England international expected to sign a four-year deal worth £34million and his annual salary is pegged at £4m after tax.

All is now set for the paperwork to be completed as the 23-year-old is set to leave the shores of England to play in Serie A.

Chelsea will have to pay a whopping €80m if Abraham should return to Stamford Bridge in the future as the buyback clause could be triggered from 2023.

Abraham has struggled to cement a place in Thomas Tuchel's side since the arrival of the German tactician arrived the club last January.

Chelsea to allow Kenedy proceed on loan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea are on the verge of sending defender Kenedy to Brazilian top side Flamengo on loan this summer.

It is understood that the Brazilian will be signed on a permanent deal for £8million based on performances. The Blues looking to downsize their squad in the current campaign and discussions are already underway with the player's representative and Flamengo.

The 25-year-old who was signed from Fluminese back in 2015 is now in his final season in his contract with the west London club.

