Thierry Henry believes Lionel Messi's inclusion with Paris Saint-Germain will not make them formidable

The former Barcelona star claims the French giants are not yet balanced because of their vulnerability in defence

Henry and Messi both won the Champions League in the 2008-09 season a season after he left Arsenal for Camp Nou

Thierry Henry has stated that Lionel Messi's famous transfer to Paris Saint-Germain will not solve the club's problems, Give Me Sport.

The 34-year-old looks to be the solution to PSG's Champions League jinx but henry who won the competition alongside Messi at Barcelona thinks otherwise.

Despite having the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi, Henry still believes having a lot of superstars in the team will not give the team balancing.

Thierry Henry says Lionel Messi is not the solution to PSG's problems. Photo by Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

Henry's opinion on Messi joining PSG

Henry was quoted by Daily Mail:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Balance is the most important. At one point, we always talk about great players, attacking, going forward, but we need a balance.

"We are talking about the team in which I played at Barca, but people forget to point out that we weren't conceding a lot of goals.

"In general, teams that don't concede a lot of goals are not far from the title, or even from the Champions League.

"When you have superhuman players, it gets a little easier but when I see how Paris is evolving at the moment, they concede too many goals for my taste to be able to go a little further.

"It is true that there was a lack of players but the balance is the most important."

PSG conceded one goal in their first game against Troyes and two in their 4-2 win over Strasbourg in the past weekend.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Angel di Maria has been counting his lucky stars after his compatriot laned a deal with his club Paris Saint-Germain this summer, Football Espana.

It is what the former Real Madrid winger has always wished for since his playing days and now the 33-year-old is grateful that his dream of playing together at club level has finally come true.

Di Maria and Messi have won the U20 World Cup, Olympic gold and recently Copa America in the last 16 years playing for the national team.

Di Maria and Messi have won the U20 World Cup, Olympic gold and recently Copa America in the last 16 years playing for the national team.

Source: Legit