Lionel Messi has fully joined French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, but he would not be rushed into his debut

The Argentine was left out of the squad that defeated Strasbourg in their Ligue 1 season opened over the weekend

Latest reports suggest that the 34-year-old might make his debut when PSG travel to Reims in the French topflight

Following his stunning move from Spanish club Barcelona to Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is expected to make his debut for the French club on August 29, SkySports reports.

Messi joined the squad in training for the third time on Monday and manager Mauricio Pochettino has stated that the player would be allowed to improve his fitness level.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner last played competitive football back in July having helped the Argentina national team to win the Copa America.

Lionel Messi presented to PSG fans. Photo: Xavier Laine

Source: Getty Images

As he moved to Paris, Messi will not be rushed into action according to the club manager.

PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino on Lionel Messi via 90min:

"We will take it step-by-step, get to know each other and have him feel fit and comfortable so that he is able to make his debut when he is fully fit"

Latest reports have it that the 34-year-old is billed to make his debut in the Ligue 1 clash away to Reims on August 29.

This Friday's game away at Brest is therefore likely to come too soon, although Messi could yet travel with the team to the north-west city in Brittany.

He was in the stands for PSG's win over Strasbourg at the weekend alongside his closest entourage, as he continues to settle into the French capital.

