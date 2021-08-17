Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo is having the time of her life outside the country and she has been keeping fans up to date with posts

The movie star is also proof that your favourite celebrities are also fans of other celebrities, both local and international

Ini photo with international superstar, Akon has sparked reactions on social media, while some are bothered about the fact that Akon looks older others suspect there is something going on

Nollywood big girl, Ini Edo is on vacation, clearly living the life in Cape Verde and also generous enough to give fans snippets from her trip.

In a recent post on her Instagram page, the actress shared photos from the moment she met American singer, Akon.

Ini Edo and Akon pose in lovely photos Photo credit: @iniedo

The actress, who donned a pink two-piece outfit paired with white sneakers was all smiles as she posed with Akon who donned an all-white outfit.

Ini Edo captioned the post with a slang:

"OG @akon"

Reactions

Ini's post generated mixed reactions, read some of the comments gathered below:

Moabudu:

"Lovely dear."

Matino____:

"Akon and a fan."

Michellesandradaka:

"Wow. my two favorites."

Wini_amy:

"Nice one. Akon is getting old sha."

__adaobi_:

"But this Nigerian girl dey waka o."

Mona_billion:

"See Akon oh he’s getting soo old if not for the caption I wouldn’t have thought it was him."

Dinerosunny:

"Are you thinking what I am thinking?????"

Surpluslarry:

"Secure the bag."

Seyi_danni:

"Sugar parents."

Ini Edo reacts to accusation

Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo took to social media to address a claim by a blog that she had something intimate with one of the kings in Lagos, Oba Elegushi.

A popular blog site on Instagram had alleged that she is sleeping around with the king as well as other notable figures.

In a post on her Instagram page, the movie star noted that it is hard to accept that narcissists who derive pleasure in labelling people exist in the society.

Ini Edo also revealed that people like the blog do not want to go to war with her and have chosen to ignore her hustle and bring up scenarios.

Source: Legit