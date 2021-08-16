Manchester United supporters had to wait until Saturday, August 14, to finally get a glimpse of Raphael Varane

United landed the signature of the Frenchman from Real Madrid, with the club handing him the no.19 shirt

Varane was presented to more than 70,000 fans at Old Trafford during their first match of the new season against Leeds

The Red Devils made the unveiling even more special as they went on to secure a huge 5-1 win over their rivals

Cristiano Ronaldo has described Raphael Varane's Man United unveiling at Old Trafford as grand after joining the Red Devils from Real Madrid.

Raphael Varane was accorded an electric reception at old Trafford during his official unveiling as a Man United player. Photo by Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

Despite sealing a deal to sign Varane from Real Madrid days ago, United delayed the official unveiling of the Frenchman under unclear circumstances.

However, the Manchester club made the most of the delay as they presented the new signings to thousands of fans at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 14.

The Red Devils confirmed the capture of the World Cup-winning defender shortly before their Premier League curtain-raiser against Leeds.

Clad in a tuxedo suit, the centre back was allowed to walk onto the pitch at the Theatre of Dreams as he held his new No.19 shirt.

The former Real Madrid star was greeted by a standing ovation from more than 72,000 United fans who filled the stadium.

The decision to unveil Varane in front of a packed Old Trafford courted praise and admiration, with Ronaldo also appearing impressed.

The Juventus star seemed to support the gesture as he replied to Rio Ferdinand's Instagram video from the unveiling.

"Grande," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner simply posted.

United made the unveiling even more special for Varane as they went on to win the clash by a huge 5-1 scoreline.

Man United topping charts after match week 1

It was reported the first round of the 2021/22 EPL campaign had some interesting results, with Man United, Chelsea, and Liverpool all winning their fixtures.

Reigning champions Man City were handed a reality check after their 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Brentford, meanwhile, had a dream start to life in the top-flight as they condemned Arsenal to a shock 2-0 defeat in the season's curtain-raiser.

Man United are topping the Premier League standings after the first round of matches of the 2021/22 season, thanks to their 5-1 win over Leeds.

Source: Legit