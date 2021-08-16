Spanish League giants Real Madrid want to make one last bid for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe before the close of this transfer window

The 2018 FIFA World Cup champion is in the last 12 months of his deal with the French League outfit

All efforts to get him to extend his reign at Parc Des Princes has however failed to materialise as the youngster seems to have made up his mind about leaving them

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to make another bid for Kylian Mbappe as the transfer window this summer is gradually drawing to a close.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to join Los Blancos despite having at least 12 months left on his current deal.

In spite of his goal against Strasbourg over the weekend, the 22-year-old was booed by the fans following his refusal to pen an extension.

Sources claim the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has requested to see PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi as he intends to urge him to negotiate with Real as reported by Daily Mail quoting television show El Chiringuito.

Spanish news outlet Marca report also reiterated the fact that the forward has insisted he will not renew his contract with them, while he will become a free agent next June.

However, the club, as well as the players, are mounting pressure on him to commit his future to the club where he could form a world-beating front three with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Although the fans were said to have reduced booing him after netting his side's second goal at the Parc des Princes - expressing their displeasure towards him not wanting to renew.

Report according to Daily Mail claims Real have a tempting offer for Mbappe which they are going to present to PSG shortly before the transfer window closes to test the French club's resolve.

