Thibaut Courtois has signed a five-year contract extension with Spanish giants Real Madrid which would expire in June 2026

The 29-year-old completed a summer move in 2018 from Chelsea and has been the club's number one since then

The Belgium international has won the FIFA World Club Cup and La Liga for Madrid since his three years at the club

Thibaut Courtois has committed his long term future to Real Madrid after signing a lucrative five-year new deal, Real Madrid, Marca.

The Belgium shot-stopper will now be with Los Blancos until the summer of 2026 and by that time, he would have been 34-years of age.

The 29-year-old has been in top form since arriving the Spanish capital in 2018 from Chelsea and has been in consistent form for Los Merengues.

Thibaut Courtois has committed his long term future with Real Madrid until the summer of 2026. Photo by @thibautcourtois

Source: Instagram

Courtois with Madrid so far

Courtois won La Liga with Real in his second season under the tutelage of Zinedine Zidane and the FIFA World Club Cup on his arrival.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He helped Madrid finish behind champions Atletico Madrid last season and also reached the Champions League semi-final where they lost to his former employers Chelsea.

Courtois' career with Belgium

The Belgian goalkeeper made his debut for his country in 2011 making him the youngest goalie to play for the national team.

He has played in three major competitions for his country including the 2014 World Cup, 2016 and 2020 European Championships.

Courtois has also won two Premier League titles with Chelsea as well as the FA Cup and the League Cup.

The six-foot-plus keeper also has one La Liga title with Atletico Madrid and the Europa League under Diego Simeone.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Angel di Maria has been counting his lucky stars after his compatriot landed a deal with his club Paris Saint-Germain this summer, Football Espana,

It is what the former Real Madrid winger has always wished for since his playing days and now the 33-year-old is grateful that his dream of playing together at club level has finally come true.

Di Maria and Messi have won the U20 World Cup, Olympic gold and recently Copa America in the last 16 years playing for the national team.

They were also on the same Argentine squad that lost to Germany at the 2006 World Cup final but the Di Maria did not feature in that match due to injury.

Source: Legit.ng