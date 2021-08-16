Luca Zidane only lasted for 16 minutes for Rayo Vallecano in their match against Sevilla on Sunday, August 15

The 23-year-old son of football legend Zinedine Zidane was red carded after bad tackle against Oussma Idrissi

Sevilla went on to win the Spanish La Liga encounter 3-0 against Rayo Vallecano who were unable to cope with 10 men

Luca Zidane's season at Spanish La Liga giants Rayo Vallecano got off to an ugly start on Sunday, August 15, as the son of former Real Madrid coach was red carded in the 16th minute of the tie.

The 23-year-old who would have had the aim of impressing his fans and those who watched him got the red card against Sevilla who won the Spanish La Liga encounter 3-0.

Due to the absence of Rayo's first choice goalie, the club decided to give Luca Zidane the chance to be in goal in their first game of the League season.

Luca Zidane red carded in Rayo Vallecano's defeat against Sevilla. Photo by Fran Santiago.

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on UK Sun, Luca Zidane had an encounter with Oussama Idrissi in the 16th minute in which he stopped him from firing a shot which would have been a goal.

What happened?

Referee Isidro Diaz de Mera Escuderos was not pleased with the tackle from Luca Zidane and pointed to the spot immediately.

The official did not hesitate to show the red card as the keeper had made no attempt to win the ball when dragging Idrissi back in the Spanish La Liga battle.

Goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski then replaced Luka with Rayo downed to 10 men, but he conceded the first goal via a penalty and went on to concede two more in the second half.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Zinedine Zidane parted ways with Real Madrid for the second time after the recently concluded league season despite having one more year on his deal.

The Frenchman's decision has left Los Blancos on May 27 with no explanation for his action after his achievements at the club.

Zidane has now revealed that he quit his role as Real's head coach, says he no longer feels valued at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The World Cup winner ended his second stint at the Madrid cup trophyless having won three Champions League under two and a half years in his first stint.

Despite his less glamorous second spell, Zidane won the La Liga title for Real before leaving at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Source: Legit Newspaper