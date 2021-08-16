Mesut Ozil was frustrated out of Premier League club Arsenal back in 2020 and his last goal was in February, same year

The mercurial German midfielder has finally scored for boyhood club Fenerbahce, ending an 18-month goal drought

Ozil’s first goal in the Turkish Super Lig was a thing of beauty having bundled the ball over to grab all three points for his side

German midfielder Mesut Ozil found the back of the net for Fenerbahce for the first time since joining the Turkish outfit last year, Mirror reports.

The mercurial midfielder scored his first Super Lig goal in their fixture away at Demirspor on Sunday, August 15.

He left Arsenal in the summer of 2020 and having been unable to replicate his form, he has however finaly secured his first goal for Fenerbahce, GOAL reports.

Mesut Ozil in action for Fenerbahce. Photo: BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

Ozil is famous for his deft touches and supreme flair, and his goal was a thing of beauty having bundled the ball over to grab all three points for his side in their season opener.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His last professional goal dates back to February 2020 coming when Arsenal thrashed Newcastle 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

During his time in England, the Germain star made the headlines due to his creative skills. But on the flip side, he occasionally received subtle social media shots and behind the scenes fall-outs.

Surprisingly the Gunners failed to register him for their 25-man Premier League squad at the beginning of the 2020/21 season, prompting the playmaker to imply a lack of loyalty on Arsenal's behalf via social media.

Though Ozil's move to Fenerbahce was originally greeted with optimism from the player himself and fans alike, it quickly turned into something of a nightmare.

Ozil to acquore shares at Mexican clun Necaxa

On the other hand, Mesut Ozil, along with Hollywood actress Eva Longoria and supermodel Kate Upton, are set to acquire majority shares of top Mexican club Necaxa.

It is understood that the deal will in no time be sealed by the trio of celebrities who were involved in the group behind the share purchase.

The club released a statement that despite the acquisition of its major shares, there would be no change of ownership.

Necaxa also added that an agreement in principle with an investment group has been reached but its yet to be made official by the ownership and the Mexican football federation.

Tammy Abraham completes medical at Roma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tammy Abraham has successfully completed his medical ahead of a proposed move to join Jose Mourinho's Roma this summer.

The England international expected to sign a four-year deal worth £34million and his annual salary is pegged at £4m after tax.

All is now set for the paperwork to be completed as the 23-year-old is set to leave the shores of England to play in Serie A.

Source: Legit.ng