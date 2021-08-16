Kayvee’s management team has dismissed public opinion that the Big Brother Naija’s (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate is mentally unwell

In a statement addressed to fans and viewers of the reality TV show, Kayvee’s management said he’s perfectly fine

The management, therefore, advised Kayvee’s supporters to continue the show of love, as the reality TV star still has his head in the game

BBNaija housemate Kayvee is only trying to adjust to his new environment. This is according to his management.

There was a mental issue surrounding the controversy Kayvee was involved in, as his peers in the Shine Ya Eye house unanimously agreed that he has been acting weird for a while.

BBNaija: Kayvee’s management promises that he would soon adjust to his new environment. Photo Credit: @mrkayvee

Source: Instagram

Wondering if Kayvee had been playing pranks by acting weirdly, Whitemoney cited a scenario where Kayvee turned off the washing machine that was in use by someone else.

Not only that, Whitemoney further said there was a day Kayvee went to open a tap in order to wash his face, and when he was done, he looked at everyone around him and hissed at them.

Corroborating Kayvee’s strange behaviour claim by Whitemoney, JMK referenced a situation where the 26-year-old was sleeping close to her bed, and suddenly jumped up to shout for no reason.

JMK said she tried talking to Kayvee after the incident, but the latter refused to give her an audience.

But addressing the issue concerning his attitude in the house, Kayvee’s management via his social media platforms, dismissed the mental problems associated with him, saying he’s keeping his head in the game.

“Thanks everyone for your show of concern and support. We see the love and feel it! #KayVee is fine and will adjust to his new environment in no time. He'll get his back. He’s keeping his head in the game,” a statement from Kayvee’s management read.

Fans express love to Kayvee

The statement spurred reactions from Kayvee’s management, who said he seemed not happy on the show.

Read their comments below:

Karr1s:

“Is he okay? Because watching bbn rn he seems really sad.”

Shashaotos:

“Am crying already I wish I can just hug u right now I gat u bro.”

Omobolanle0804:

“Kayvee looking so down and sad right now, just sitting alone and I feel for him.”

Zainny___cole:

“I hope he wakes up with Good energy tomorrow morning

"Cuz watching him dx down breaks my heart my friend is actually full of live and good energy.”

Kayvee struggles with English during his diary session

Kayvee got tongues wagging on social media following his diary session on Friday, August 13.

During the diary session with Biggie, Kayvee had a difficult time, as he struggled with English.

In spite of the fact that he had earlier claimed to be more comfortable with speaking the Yoruba language or pidgin, fans and viewers of BBNaija lamented how he got them confused.

