Moses Simon recorded his third assist after two French League games for FC Nantes so far this season

The winger helped the Canaries avoid defeat in their opening fixture against Monaco with his assists a few days

Simon returned for their first home game with a blistering form and created two assists that led them to a 2-0 win over Metz

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon maintained his impressive start to the 2021-22 season after inspiring FC Nantes to victory over Metz in their French League matchday-two fixture over the weekend.

The Nigerian star provided the two assists that helped them claim maximum victory as he takes his tally to three after just two games so far this campaign.

Meanwhile, a goal each from Tandal Kolo Muani and Ludovic Blas in the 12th and 49th minutes ensured the Beaujoire Stadium outfit clinch their first win of the season as reported by Soccerner.

Moses Simon trying to dribble Algerian defender Dylan Bronn during Nantes vs Metz Ligue 1 game. Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP

Les Canaries played a 1-1 draw away at Monaco after coming from a goal down to end the meeting in a stalemate - with the Eagles winger taking responsibility for their goal in the encounter.

Meanwhile, with just five assists and six goals in 33 Ligue 1 appearances last campaign, Moses is definitely on course to surpass the numbers this new term.

The attacker ended up contributing 12 goals - six goals and six assists in all competitions for Nantes after featuring in 36 games in the 2020-21 league season.

He has also become one of coach Gernot Rohr's go-to-man whenever the national team has an assignment to prosecute owing to his wide-range experiences on the flanks.

