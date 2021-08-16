Angel Di Maria has disclosed that Aguero wanted to himself because of Messi's departure at Barcelona this summer

The Paris Saint-Germain forward explained that Aguero actually joined Barcelona because of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi spent 21 years of his football career at Barcelona winning the Champions League and six Ballon d'Or

Angel Di Maria has stated emphatically that his fellow countryman Sergio Aguero is still down and finding it to come to terms with the departure of football legend Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Winning the Premier League title last season with Manchester City, Sergio Aguero left the Etihad stadium for a move to the Camp Nou with the hope that he would play with close friend Messi.

Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi had superb time together in the national team as they both won the 2021 Copa America title beating Brazil in the final.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero. Photo by VI Images

Source: Getty Images

And it was that winning spirit that Sergio Aguero took to Barcelona and hoped that his dressing room relationship with Lionel Messi would continue.

However, that will not be possible again as Lionel Messi has completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain after Barcelona chiefs failed to register the Argentine.

Paris Saint-Germain fans have all been happy since the arrival of Lionel Messi who will be leading the attack alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

According to the report on Marca, Angel Di Maria explained that Sergio Aguero wanted to kill himself because of the departure of Lionel Messi.

Angel Di Maria's reaction

"Kun wants to kill himself, what can you do.

"Apart from Messi leaving Barcelona, the worst thing is that he got injured again and will be out for several weeks. That's the saddest thing."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how few days after joining Paris Saint-Germain on a massive free transfer move, it has been revealed that Lionel Messi actually told his former Barcelona teammates that he never wanted to leave.

Spending 21 years of his football career at the Nou Camp, Barcelona chiefs were unable to register the Argentine footballer due to their troubled financial situation.

The Catalans however had no choice than to allow their best ever player in history to leave for free as he joined Paris Saint-Germain and will be the highest paid at the club.

In his efforts not to break the hearts of Barcelona fans, Lionel Messi even agreed to reduce his wages at the Camp Nou, but the club's chiefs were still unable to tie him down.

