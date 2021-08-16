No fewer than 22 people were killed by gunmen in the northern region of Nigeria while commuting from one place to another

Several others who survived the death scare were however reported to have sustained terrible injuries in the process

Fatih Karagumruk's summer signing Ahmed Musa has now called on the government to wake up to their duties and secure lives and properties in the country

Ahmed Musa has urged the Nigerian government to end the 'barbaric' killings of innocent Nigerians by some gun-wielding terrorists.

The 28-year-old made the comments on his official Instagram page over the weekend expressing displeasure over the murder of 22 innocent people who were returning from a religious event in Bauchi.

Reports claim that several others were injured as a result of the ugly incident that occurred in the northern region of the country as they were ambushed at Rukuba road, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates his debut goal for Fatih Karagumruk against Gaziantep. Credit - @ahmedmusa718

And the Fatih Karagumruk summer signing feels it was time the government at all levels work together to keep their citizens safe against security threats.

What Ahmed Musa said about the recent killings

"The killings of the innocent travellers that came all the way from Bauchi State after Islamic New year Zikr heading to their various destinations and got intercepted at Rukuba Road of Jos North is heinous and barbaric.

"I'm calling on the Government and relevant authorities to take measures in curtailing the future occurrence of such barbaric act. May their souls rest in peace and may peace reign in our dear State and Nigeria as a whole."

Musa made a scoring debut for his Turkish Super Lig outfit over the weekend as they defeated Gaziantep 3-2.

