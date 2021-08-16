The sudden take over Kabul, the Afghanistan capital by the Islamic group, Taliban, has caused panic in the country

Hundreds of Afghans and diplomats in the country are scrambling to leave the country following the collapse of civilian government in the country

The international community has called on the Taliban and all other parties to exercise utmost restraint in order to protect the lives of citizens

Emerging reports indicate that the Islamic group, the Taliban, has taken control of the presidential palace in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

According to Aljazeera, top Taliban official, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who heads the group’s political bureau, said the next step is to begin governing.

The publication stated that it obtained exclusive footage of Taliban leaders addressing the media from the palace on Sunday, August 15.

The president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani had fled the country amid the Taliban’s rapid advance to the capital.

A spokesman for the Taliban’s political office, Mohammad Naeem, told Al Jazeera that the group wants peaceful international relations.

He said the type and form of the new government in Afghanistan would be made clear soon.

Naeem declared that the war in Afghanistan is after Taliban fighters ceased the capital, Kabul.

He said:

“We have reached what we were seeking, which is the freedom of our country and the independence of our people,”

''We will not allow anyone to use our lands to target anyone, and we do not want to harm others.”

CNN reported that the American flag at the US embassy in Kabul has been taken down.

Sources familiar with the situation told the publication that the US is in the final step in the evacuation of the embassy.

The sources said the withdrawal of US embassy personnel from Afghanistan is happening incredibly rapidly, noting that all officials would soon be evacuated.

