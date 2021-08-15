Samuel Kalu survived a scare after falling to the ground during a French league game away to Marseille at the Stade Valedronne

The Bordeaux forward was quickly attended to and got back on his feet as he was escorted off the pitch later on

Minutes later, the Nigerian international got back into the field but was substituted in the 14th minute for Remi Oudin

Samuel Kalu will be counting his luck after he collapsed on the pitch during the third minute of a Ligue 1 game between Bordeaux and Marseille at the Stade Valedronne, Sky Sports, Goal.

The Nigerian international went to the ground after French midfielder Dimitri Payet was about taking a free kick in the sixth minute.

The temperatures at the Valedronne was very hot desperate the game during the evening hours of the day.

Samuel Kalu collapsed on the pitch during Ligue 1 game between Bordeaux and Marseille. Photo by Sylvain Thomas and Johnny Fidelin

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Players from both teams quickly requested medical attention as the 23-year-old forward got back on his feet before being escorted out on the sidelines.

The Super Eagles winger got back into the pitch but was substituted for Remi Oudin in the 14th minute as the match went on to end in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Cengiz Under and Payet put the home side into a commanding position in the game as they scored a goal each in the first half to take a 2-0 lead into the break.

However, Bordeaux fought back with Timothee Pembele pulling one back in the 51st minute and Oudin levelling matter six minutes later.

A similar incident occurred during the euro 2020 championship when Danish captain Christian Eriksen collapsed to the ground in their opening group game against Finland.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Chelsea began their Premier League campaign on a promising note following their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

The win made the pastor of Daystar Christian Centre Rev. Sam Adeyemi sympathetic about Arsenal's 2-0 opening day defeat to newly-promoted side Brentford.

Rev. Sam was responding to a social media post made by his brother Pastor Victor Adeyemi who is the founder of the Global Harvest Church who was delighted with Chelsea's entertaining football against the Blues.

The Global Harvest Church founder jokingly aimed a dig at Rev. Sam who is suggested to be an Arsenal fan.

"Such a pleasure to watch an entertaining football from a club that does not let one like som other people's club."

Source: Legit.ng