BBNaija housemate, Princess is the 5th housemate evicted from the show and also the third female to exit

The ex-housemate revealed immediately she got called on by Ebuka to leave the house that Whitemoney is not her crush

Princess' mode of exit and revelation sparked reactions on social media with people dropping different opinions

The second housemate that made her way out of the BBNaija show on August 15 was Princess who wasted no time in leaving.

Arin was the first and second female housemate to exit the show and Princess followed suit in a bold manner.

Princess becomes third female to exit the BBNaija show Phto credit: @bigbronaija/@officialprincess_francis

Source: Instagram

Talking to Ebuka, the ex-housemate revealed she was excited and even disclosed that she had a conversation about it with Tega.

She also said that she was happy to have experienced the show at least.

Experience

Princess revealed that she had fun and got educated in the house, she also said that she has no clue who nominated her.

It turns out that the guy she confessed having feelings for, Cross, nominated her which she felt indifferent about.

Princess continued by saying that she would have told Cross her feelings if she had not gotten evicted.

Reactions

Thefabshopng:

"Omooooo! Nobody even got up to hug her."

___oluwatosin:

"I love her sign out revelation."

Datcutechristabel:

"Finally leaving without whitemoney cuddling her."

Kofoworola__:

"She wants to do Lucy for us. Abegggggggi!"

Adesuaojie:

"She wasn’t bringin anything to the show though."

Psychemyks:

"Yesss she refused to give the HMs a hug, dey should keep same energy."

Glitz6.0:

"Lucy no do reach what Princess did. E shock you?"

Nini complains bitterly about Princess

Big Brother Nigeria Shine Ya Eye housemate, Nini, was heard complaining seriously after Princess made beans for the rest of them.

In a video which made rounds on social media, Nini was heard complaining bitterly over Princess’ method of making their dinne.

She was particularly displeased that Princess did not fry the ingredients for her beans and just added them into the pot to cook together.

According to her, Princess said she had never heard of the frying method of cooking beans.

Source: Legit.ng