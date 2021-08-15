Tottenham vs Man City ended in a 1-0 defeat for the reigning Premier League champions in an entertaining game at north London

Despite missing the services of Harry Kane, Spurs did enough to bag all three points at home in front of thousands of their

Korean international Heung-Min was Spurs' hero as he scored the only goal of the tie to earn his side a vital win

Pep Guardiola's Man City have kicked off their 2021/22 Premier League campaign on the wrong foot following their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

City, who are the reigning champions were looking to begin their title defence on a flying note only for the north Londoners to silence them at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Heung-Min Son's solitary goal in the second half was the only difference as Spurs collected all three points under the tutelage of their new boss, Nuno Espirito.

Son's goal made the difference as Tottenham defeat Man City 1-0 In season opener. Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC

Summary of the game

City had the best chance to score the opener inside just five minutes of gameplay, only for Fernandinho to head just wide of an empty net.

With the visitors having a blistering start to the match, Spurs slowly grew into the match and almost broke the deadlock in the 24th minute but Ederson denied them after he made a sensational block on the line.

The hosts had the first chance of the second half after Dele Alli dispossessed Fernandinho but Hojberg missed the target with a weak low cross.

Son went on to score the opener ten minutes into the half, with the Korean cutting in Nathan Ake before curling inside the far post.

The Citizens had a chance to draw level from a free kick in the 70th minute, but Joao Cancelo's cross could not find the right player in the area.

Despite City's advances, Nuno Espirito's men were able to cling to their slim lead to secure a crucial win at home.

City will now turn their focus to their upcoming meeting with Norwich before hosting Arsenal at home on Saturday, August 28.

