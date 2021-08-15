Popular TV host and aactress Tomike Adeoye has taken to social media with the announcement of the arrival of her daughter

Tomike and her hubby Tosin Adeoye got married in na beautiful wedding ceremony in 2019, and are now proud parents

The media personality shared her labour story and expressed gratitude to family members and fans who rode with her through the journey

Much loved media personality, Tomike Adeoye got people gushing on Instagram after she announced the birth of her first child.

The actress welcomed her daughter outside the country on July 7 and through her Instagram page shared her labour story.

Tomike shares photo with her daughter Photo credit: @tomike_a

Source: Instagram

Perfect baby

Tomike referred to her bundle of joy who has also been named Tomike as a perfect baby who took her sweet time before showing up in July.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The TV girl disclosed that she was in labour for six hours and her baby who had been talking her time before delivery was still reluctant to show up.

Tomike expressed gratitude to God for seeing her through as well as her numerous fans and family members for their love and support.

The media personality also revealed the beautiful names of her baby girl.

Excerpt from the post reads:

"08:16am on 7/7/21, my PERFECT Baby was born. Oluwatomike Olajumoke Omobonike Aria Adeoye! 6 hours of labour with contractions 2 mins apart! 1hr of “you’re doing so well, pusshhhh, pusshhhh, we can see the head, we can see the head!” In my mind I’m like “pull am out na! Shuuu! Which one is you can see the head for almost one hour somebody is pushing in the midst of painful contractions! 39weeks & 6days yet my sister balance for womb like landlady!You can see the head boya make you drag am out! "

See post below:

Nigerians congratulate Tomike

Realmercyaigbe:

"Congratulations darling."

Belindaeffah:

"Awwww so beautiful, God bless you both."

Diiadem:

"Congratulations my darling."

Olayodejuliana:

"Congratulations TOMIKE, thank God for safe delivery I am very happy for you."

Thelizzyo:

"My heart oo. Our baby. My baby mama. So beautiful. Her names too."

Freesiafoodies:

"Yayyyyy congratulations."

Tomike Adeoye surprises mum with brand new car

Popular Nigerian media personality, Tomike Adeoye, gave her mother a very big surprise after she presented her with a brand new Toyota SUV.

The media girl penned down a lengthy note on her Instagram page to appreciate her mother and explain the reason behind her gift to her, despite it not being her birthday or any other special occasion.

Tomike in her note said that buying a car for her mum had always been her dream and that she was glad to have finally ticked it off her bucket list.

Source: Legit.ng