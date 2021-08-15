Di Maria couldn't resist throwing a bit of shade at Ronaldo after talking about Lionel Messi's move to PSG

According to the 33-year-old, Lionel Messi is from another planet and PSG are lucky to have him in their squad

Di Maria claims Ronaldo would love to be at PSG but the club needs Messi more at this point in time

PSG star Di Maria believes new club teammates Lionel Messi is from another planet as he claims the French Giants are lucky to have his fellow Argentine in their team.

Speaking to Argentine TV channel TyC Sports and sighted on Sport Bible, Di Maria praised PSG's decision to sign Messi after Barcelona were unable to hand him a new deal due to La Liga's financial rules.

PSG star Di Maria claims Messi is from another planet. Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG

Source: Getty Images

He said: "Messi is from another planet. You throw a stone at him and he would control it, he beats a man like it is nothing, he thinks quicker than anyone. I have never seen anything like it.

"I've played with Cristiano, Neymar, [Kylian] Mbappe, [Wayne] Rooney, [Robin] Van Persie, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, [Karim] Benzema, [Gareth] Bale and honestly I've never seen anything like him."

Di Maria also couldn't resist throwing a brutal bit of shade at Ronaldo as he claimed the Juventus star would love to be at PSG but glad that the club went for Messi instead.

He said: "The quality and quantity that PSG have now is unique. It doesn't happen often at a club and the best players always want to be with the best.

"For sure Cristiano would like to be here, but they brought Messi and luckily, that's much better."

Di Maria hails PSG's move for Messi

