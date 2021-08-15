Popular Nigerian singer, Timaya is a year older today, August 15 and he took to social media with the anouncement

In a celebratory mood, the entertainer shared a dashing photo on his Instagram page to mark the occasion

Fans of the singer as well as other celebrities in the entertainment industry flooded the comment section with birthday wishes

Much loved Nigerian singer, Timaya has been lovingly celebrated by Nigerians on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday, August 15.

The singer took to his Instagram page with a nice photo as he wished himself a happy birthday.

Fans celebrate Timaya on his birthday Photo credit: @timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

In the photo, he rocked a blue shirt and pants paired with pink slides, with a hat and shades to match.

Timaya captioned the post with:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Happy birthday TIMAYA. I LOVE U. Stay GREAT Chulo."

See post below:

Nigerians celebrate Timaya

Dareynow:

"Happy earth strong G."

Beekayffg:

"Happy birthday big daddy."

Tundewearitall:

"Happy birthday papi chulo Don dada"

Realaleromorrison__:

"Happy blessed birthday."

Iam_sandybibi:

"Happy birthday Papi Chulo."

Danzy_drizzy:

"Plantains seller that year."

Ijohbar_eric:

"Birthday Blessings Legend."

Official_successfu_1:

"Happy birthday Senior man more blessings."

Badder_boi:

"Happy birthday chulo papi."

Successful_candy_bwoii:

"Happy birthday papi chulo. More grace."

Realberry4sure:

"Birthday blessings bro, more life."

Bamisayor:

"Happy birthday Don papa."

I_am_hood_rich:

"Happy birthday chulo more blessings to your new age."

Officalgod1:

"Happy Super Birthday boss King. You are a great Support to the world and God will always keep you for us @timayatimaya."

Timaya links up with veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo

Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, makes light of the viral sacrifice jokes about him on social media and he is much loved by quite a number of musicians.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, popular singer, Timaya paid him a visit and he could not hide his excitement as they noisily hailed and hugged each other.

The actor noticed that he and the singer both rocked white shirts and jokingly said it means that they will go to 'apostolic'.

Kanayo might have meant apostolic church, but Timaya did not wait for the end of the sentence as he vehemently protested that he will not be following the actor anywhere.

Source: Legit