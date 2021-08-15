Thomas Tuchel will be looking to inspire Chelsea to Premier League victory this season after recently helping them win the Champions League

The Blues kicked off their campaign on the right footing when they demolished Crystal Palace 3-0 in their curtain-raiser

Goals from Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic and Trevoh helped the west Londoners secure all the three points away from home

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has admitted Chelsea are Premier League title favourites following their 3-0 comfortable win over the Eagles at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea appeared to break no sweat as they eased past rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The Blues appeared to break no sweat as they took on their London rivals on Saturday, August 14, strolling to victory to kick off their season on a positive note.

Marcos Alonso bagged the visitors' opener in the 27th minute before Christian Pulisic doubling the advantage five minutes before the break.

Trevoh Chalobah put the game beyond the hosts in the 58th minute as Thomas Tuchel carted home all the three points.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

And having seen his side comprehensively beaten, Vieira, an Arsenal legend has conceded the Blues are outright favourites to win the league this season.

"It was a very tough start but obviously, we have to play them," the newly-appointed Palace boss said as cited by Metro UK.

"Obviously Chelsea, with the squad that they have, the money they have spent, they will be there fighting for the title. I think Chelsea will be in the top 3 teams who can win the Premier League," he added.

Chelsea win Super Cup

Vieira's concession came only days after the west Londoners won their first title of the new season when they stunned Villarreal in post-match penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Chelsea began their Premier League campaign on a promising note following their 3-0 win over Crystal p0alace at Stamford Bridge.

The win made the pastor of Daystar Christian Centre Rev. Sam Adeyemi sympathetic about Arsenal's 2-0 opening day defeat to newly-promoted side Brentford.

Rev. Sam was responding to a social media post made by his brother Pastor Victor Adeyemi who is the founder of the Global Harvest Church who was delighted with Chelsea's entertaining football against the Blues.

The Global Harvest Church founder jokingly aimed a dig at Rev. Sam who is suggested to be an Arsenal fan.

"Such a pleasure to watch an entertaining football from a club that does not let one like som other people's club."

Source: Legit