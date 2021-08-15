Paul Pogba was the man of the moment as he helped Man United get their season off a flying start against rivals Leeds

The Frenchman bagged four assists during the clash staged at Old Trafford as United secured a huge 5-1 win in their EPL opener

Bruno Fernandes also shone at the encounter as he scored a stunning hat-trick to add to a goal each from Mason Greenwood and Fred

Paul Pogba has become the first Man United player to register four assists in a single Premier League match.

Paul Pogba was the man of the moment as he helped Man United get their season off a flying start against rivals Leeds. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Pogba was in fine shape during United's first Premier League clash of the 2021/22 season as he helped his side hammer Leeds 5-1 at Old Trafford.

Buoyed by the over 70,000 supporters who turned up at the Theatre of Dreams, United made a flying start to the new season to send rivals a clear warning.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, they had to wait until the half-hour mark to break the deadlock when Pogba set up Bruno Fernandes for the opener.

Luke Ayling levelled matters minutes into the second half with a stunning finish from 25 yards, only for Pogba to swing the momentum in favour of the Red Devils by feeding Mason Greenwood who tore past the Leeds keeper to make it 2-1.

Fernandes extended United's lead shortly after thanks to Pogba's well-placed pass before the Portuguese completing a sensational hat trick by latching onto Victor Lindelof's raking pass.

Fred put the game beyond the visitors in the closing stages of the clash after Pogba feeding him a low cross to finish with a crisp drive.

Pogba's meticulous display saw him enter United record books as he proved his commitment to the club.

Man United humiliate Leeds at Old Trafford

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Man United got their Premier League campaign off to a blistering start after demolishing Leeds United 5-1 at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba played a key role in the victory after assisting four of the five goals scored by the Red Devils.

While Bruno Fernandes recorded the first hat-trick of the 2021-22 season as Greenwood and Fred also got on the scores sheet.

The Red Devils lost the trophy to their city rivals Manchester City last campaign with 12 points separating both teams at the end of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are now back with a renewed purpose to be crowned champions this term after thrashing Marcelo Bielsa's tutored side 5-1 in their EPL opener.

Source: Legit Nigeria