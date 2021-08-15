Former Nigerian footballer Kingsley Ogbodo was involved in a car accident while on Instagram Live

Ogbodo is now a football agent and manages Super Eagles and Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho

It however didn't look like Ogbodo suffered a major injury despite the impact of the collision during the accident

Kingsley Okechukwu Ogbodo, former Enugu Rangers and Ujpest FC star was involved in a car accident while on Instagram Live.

Kingsley Ogbodo, former footballer and Iheanacho's best friend crashed his car after going Live on Instagram. Photo: Kingsley Ogbodo's Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video clip posted on Instablog9ja, the Enugu State Indigene based in the United Kingdom was driving to an unknown destination while going live on Instagram to socialize with his fans

Unfortunately, Ogbodo who didn't look like he noticed there was a car infront of him, felt a heavy collision but the airbag came to his rescue.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng's check showed that only three people had joined his Instagram Live before Ogbodo crashed his vehicle.

However, it didn't look like he suffered a major injury despite the impact of the collision.

Ogbodo is now a football agent and manager/best friend to Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho.

He is also now FA registered Intermediary.

Kelechi Iheanacho is reportedly Mourinho's plan B at Roma

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kelechi Iheanacho might be on his way to Italian side Roma under coach Jose Mourinho.

But Roma going for Kelechi Iheanacho will be possible only if the club fails to sign England international Tammy Abraham from reigning European champions Chelsea.

Following the return of Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge, the future of Tammy Abraham at Chelsea is in doubt and Jose Mourinho is interested in the youngster.

Since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, Tammy Abraham has not been having it rosy and was even left out of May's Champions League final against Manchester City.

Tammy Abraham has now requested Roma chiefs for little time to think about Roma's request.

However, if Roma fail to land Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, then they will have to submit a big offer to Leicester City for the possibility of signing Kelechi Iheanacho.

This is because the Nigerian forward signed a new three-year deal with the Foxes back in April and Roma chiefs will need to convince Leicester City with big money.

Source: Legit.ng