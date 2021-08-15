Ahmed Musa scored a fine goal on his first Super Lig game to inspire Fatih Karagumruk to a 3-2 victory over Gaziantep FK

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa couldn't have asked for a better start to life in Turkey as he scored on his debut for Fatih Karagumruk in their 3-2 win against Gaziantep.

Getting 90 minutes of action in the game, Ahmed Musa scored what proved to be the winning goal for his Istanbul club in 90 minutes as he dribbled past two defenders before rolling the ball into the net.

Ahmed Musa Scores Winning Goal For New Club on His Debut. Photo by Isa Terli/Anadolu Agency

His goal in the 90th minute gave his side a 3-1 lead but the game eventually finished 3-2 with Gaziantep getting a late consolation.

The 28-year-old who was shortly replaced after scoring on his debut had a very good game.

Playing from the right side of the attack, Ahmed Musa caused a lot of problems for the opposition and got the assist that led to Fatih Karagumruk's first goal.

Musa will now look to build on this performance and continue from where he stopped when his club travel to face Rizespor in their next fixture.

Fatih Karagumruk supporters chant Ahmed Musa's name

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ahmed Musa posted a video of himself in training with Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk where fans of the side were seen chanting his name.

The former Leicester City striker made a return to Nigerian club Kano Pillars where he played some games before moving to the Turkish League this season.

At the stands, Turkish fans were spotted shouting at the top of their voices urging Ahmed Musa to do well for them when the season starts.

The Super Eagles captain was also happy and waved to the fans on the pitch appreciating them for their love for him.

