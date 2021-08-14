Manchester United new signing Raphael Varane was presented to their fans before their meeting with Leeds United

The four-time Champions League winner will wear jersey number 19 previously worn by Amad Diallo

Varane ended his 10-year relationship with Real Madrid this summer despite having one year left on his deal

Raphael Varane was presented to Manchester United fans before their Premier League opener against Leeds United at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 14.

The Frenchman joined the Red Devils on a four-year deal valued at around €40 million after ending his 10-year relationship with Real Madrid.

He has now been handed Amad Diallo's jersey number 19 as he begins a new life at the English topflight outfit.

Raphael Varane presented to Man United fans before their Premier League opener against Leeds United. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

His arrival was preceded by Jadon Sancho's £73 million deal from German League side Borussia Dortmund after a long transfer battle between both clubs.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men got their campaign started off to a winning start after thrashing Leeds United 5-1 to welcome their fans back to the stadium for the first time since March 2020.

Three goals from Bruno Fernandes and one each from Mason Greenwood and Fred ensured the hosts claimed a convincing.

The Red Devils are temporary league leaders after their impressive start to the season and they will hope to remain there until the end of the season.

United have not won the league since their former boss Sir Alex Ferguson parted ways with them in 2013, and after finishing second last term, they will hope to build on that this time around.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United got their quest to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2013 with an outstanding victory over Leeds United at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 14.

The Red Devils lost the trophy to their city rivals Manchester City last campaign with 12 points separating both teams at the end of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are now back with a renewed purpose to be crowned champions this term after thrashing Marcelo Bielsa's tutored side 5-1 in their EPL opener.

Source: Legit.ng