Lionel Messi will be presented to the PSG fans at halftime during their Ligue 1 season opener against Strasbourg

Manager Pochettino has however disclosed that the Argentine superstar will not make his debut in the encounter

Messi will watch from the bench, but will be joined by Sergio Ramos and other new signings during the presentation at the break

Ahead of their season opener against Strasbourg, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has disclosed that new signing Lionel Messi will be allowed to be fully fit before making his debut, The Athletic reports.

Football fans across the French capital are already anticipating Messi’s debut as the Parisians host Strasbourg in their 2021-22 season opener.

Pochettino however stated that Messi would be presented to the fans at halftime of the encounter, but will not be in action.

Lionel Messi wont play vs Strasbourg. Photo: Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

The Argentine will watch from the sidelines despite that he trained with his teammates during the week after joining on a two-year-deal.

Pochettino said in his press conference as per Daily Mail:

“As for when we might see Leo Messi, it is his second day of training after a month since he played the last game at the Copa America.

“We will take it step by step, get to know each other and have him feel fit and comfortable so that he is able to make his debut when he is fully fit.”

The 34-year-old has not played a competitive fixture since winning the Copa America, his first international trophy with Argentina, in July.

Barcelona must move on, says Koeman

Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has admitted that their former captain Lionel Messi is the best player in the world, but has said goodbye to Camp Nou.

The club announced last week that the Argentine would no longer continue at the club, triggering Messi to bid emotional farewell to the club over the weekend.

Now it will be a herculean task for Koeman to re-shapen Barcelona which is void of Messi, but the manager has reiterated that it was time to move on.

