Jubilation at Old Trafford As Premier League Giants Manchester United Finally Announce Arrival of 4 UCL Winner
- Raphael Varane has been officially unveiled at Premier League club Manchester United to the delight of the club fans
- The entire Old Trafford gave a rousing applause before their season opener against Leeds United to welcome the Frenchman
- Varane has stated that he is joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies
Right on the start of the 2021-22 Premier League season, Manchester United have finally announced the signing of Raphael Varane from Spanish club Real Madrid.
The Frenchman is one of the most experienced footballers at the moment having won a total of 19 trophies in his career so far, including four Champions Leagues, three Spanish titles and the 2018 World Cup.
He had played for Les Blues 79 times and was part of the France' squad that played at the recently concluded Euro 2020 Championships.
The delighted player said via the club website:
“Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football and the chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down.
“There is a lot more that I want to achieve in my career and I know I’m joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies.
“I want to make an impact here and I will give everything to become part of this club’s illustrious history.”
When will Jadon Sancho make his debut for United?
Meanwhile, Manchester United fans can brace up to watch their £73 million summer signing Jadon Sancho when they host Leeds United at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 14.
The 21-year-old winger joined the Red Devils on a five-year deal from Borussia Dortmund this summer after a long back and forth between the two clubs.
The Norwegian-born tactician said while addressing the media during his pre-match conference revealed that Sancho was a little dull when he arrived but he is doing better now.
Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City will not give up their chase for England international Harry Kane in spite of Tottenham Hotspur rejecting their initial £100 million bid.
The Premier League champions are back for the 28-year-old forward with an improved offer of about £127 million.
City are hoping Kane can replace Sergio Aguero while they also believe the English star's inclusion in their squad might help them break their Champions League jinx.
