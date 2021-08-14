Jay Jay Okocha clocks 48 and the entire football community is celebrating the legend who was “so good they named him twice”

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has taken to social media to celebrate the legend who played at three World Cups

Some Nigerians are however not pleased with FIFA for branding Okocha a the African equivalent of Ronaldinho

A number of Nigerian football lovers seemed to be unimpressed with the world’s football governing body FIFA for hailing legendary Jay Jay Okocha as “Africa’s equivalent of Ronaldinho”.

The former Super Eagles captain clocks 48 on August 14 and FIFA has taken to social media to celebrate the master dribbler who has been branded with the phrase ‘so good they named him twice.’

Skillful Okocha scored 14 goals for Nigeria in his 73 appearances between 1993 and 2006. He made dribbling and nutmegs so easy during his playing days.

Jay jay Okocha in action for Nigeria. Photo: Eric Renard

Source: Getty Images

The former Nigerian international joined French club Paris Saint-Germain in 1998 where he played with Brazilian maestro Ronaldinho who arrived who arrived in 2001.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Both stars were partners in the midfield for the Parisians until the Nigerian left in 2002 to join English Premier League outfit Bolton Wanderers. Okocha once told 'On-Time' sports via Sporting life:

“Ronaldinho tried to imitate some of my skills and dribbles, he was still a young player before I left for England, and he joined Barcelona.”

In 2017, Ronaldinho posted a picture of himself, Okocha and Colombian legend Carlos Valderrama, with the caption: “Only shirt 10 that I always admired.”

However as the Nigerian legend clocks 48, FIFA while celebrating the super talent on social media branded the former Fenerbahce of Turkey attacker as Africa's equivalent of Ronaldinho.

FIFA said:

“Jay-Jay Okocha: So good they named him twice. Happy birthday to Africa's equivalent of Ronaldinho and one of the most electrifying players in football history.”

While many congratulate the former player, some Nigerians have pointed out that it is disrespectful to mention Ronaldinho to emphasize Okocha’s birthday.

A fan replied:

“Mentioning Ronaldinho to emphasize Okocha's birthday is such a disrespect. He was Ronaldinho's mentor at PSG...give the man his due credit and let him stand alone.”

Another added:

“It's not fair to say he is equivalent to Ronaldinho. Okocha was way better than Ronaldinho likes.”

One queried:

“Okocha Africa's equivalent of Ronaldinho? What sort of sick joke and disrespect is this?”

Okocha welcomes Messi to PSG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Jay Jay Okocha has welcomed Argentine legend Lionel Messi to Paris as the ousted Barcelona captain will now start a new chapter in France.

Barcelona announced, last week, that Messi will no longer continue with the club and PSG immediately snapped him up on a two-year deal, with an option of a further year.

The former Nigerian international took to Instagram to express delight and also welcome Messi to the club.

Source: Legit.ng