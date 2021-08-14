Real Madrid want out at Spanish topflight La Liga as reports say the club president is frustrated with the league

Florentino Perez is not happy with La Liga president Javier Tebas due to an agreement with investment fund CVC

Now Real Madrid are already looking at an option to move to the Premier League for their domestic competition

Spanish giants Real Madrid making underground moves to leave the La Liga for a new competition and the English Premier League is their preferred choice, SPORTbible reports.

Los Blancos are Spain’s most successful club having won the La Liga 34 times, compared to Rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid who have won it 26 and 11 times respectively.

Reports however claim that the Santiago Bernabeu outfit are not happy with the league and president of La Liga Javier Tebas due to an agreement with investment fund CVC.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. Photo: TF-Images

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that CVC are coming into the Spanish topflight to acquire a chunk of the entire La Liga.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tebas who was a staunch opposition to the European Super League had already angered Los Blancos president

The relationship between the Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and the league is now at an all-time low according to Mundo Deportivo.

Consequently, Real Madrid are now looking for alternatives as they search for another league abroad for their domestic competition according to AS.

It was further gathered Premier League is the preferred choice of Perez possibly due to the vast amounts teams in England make in tv revenue compared to those in Spain.

Although the English topflight remains the main target, the Real Madrid president is also reportedly considering Serie A and Bundesliga.

Mundo Deportivo added in the report that the move "would send shockwaves reverberating around the world, but according to club chiefs, there are compelling arguments in favour of considering it very seriously."

The report adds that Brexit could be the 'most serious impediment' to the move happening, although the biggest problem is probably the whole idea of Real moving England.

Angel di Maria delighted with Messi's arrival at PSG

Legit.ng earlier reported that Angel di Maria has been counting his lucky stars after his compatriot Lionel Messi landed a deal with his club Paris Saint-Germain this summer, Football Espana.

It is what the former Real Madrid winger has always wished for since his playing days and now the 33-year-old is grateful that his dream of playing together at club level has finally come true.

Di Maria and Messi's history together Di Maria and Messi have won the U20 World Cup, Olympic gold and recently Copa America in the last 16 years playing for the national team.

Source: Legit