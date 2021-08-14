Mikel Arteta failed to inspire his boys in the Premier League opener as Arsenal were handed a shock defeat by Brentford

The Gunners suffered a 2-0 loss to the English topflight new comers as Premier League action returns to the screens

Arteta apologised to Arsenal supporters who traveled with the team as they had nothing to cheer all through the fixture

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has apologised to supporters of the club over their 2-0 loss to Premier League newcomers Brentford on Friday evening, August 13.

It was the first time fans traveled with the club since the start of the coronavirus, but the Gunners failed to make the traveling supporters smile, Tribal Football reports.

Sergi Canos fired past Bernd Leno at his near post to break the deadlock in the 22nd minute and then Christian Noergaard wrapped it up in the 73rd to seal the win for the hosts.

Mikel Arteta apologises to Arsenal fans. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

Following a disappointing last season as Arsenal fail to qualify for European championship, the Gunners are off to a worst-possible start this season.

And Arteta was quick to apologise to the traveling fans who had nothing to cheer about on the night.

He said via Mirror:

“First of all thank them, because of the support they have given to the team from the travelling fans who were here.

“We have two big games coming up right now and we need a different performance to get a different result.

“I don’t want to use any excuses. We had a team that we put out there that are good enough to play the way we want to play and capable of achieving a different result.

“I don’t think today’s performance shows anything different from what we’ve already seen.”

