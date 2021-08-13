Brentford were in their best form on Friday night, August 13, beating Arsenal 2-0 in Premier League encounter

The Gunners were so poor in this Premier League match as Mikel Arteta is starting the new season on a disappointing note

Sergi Canos and Christian Noergaard scored the two goals that condemned Arsenal into a defeat in this game

Brentford on Friday night, August 13, sent a big signal to Premier League clubs in their debut season as they produced impressive performance to beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Community Stadium.

This defeat is not what all Arsenal fans saw coming as their thoughts was that their players would be able to get good result against the Premier League newcomers.

However, Brentford stars showed the Gunners that their promotion to the Premier League was not a fluke and that they are ready to soar this term in the English topflight.

Brentford players jubilating after beating Arsenal in EPL game.

Source: Getty Images

The hosts started the match impressively against Arsenal, but they had to wait until the 22nd minutes before netting their goal through Sergi Canos who was assisted by Ethan Pinnock.

Nicolas Pepe and Albert Sambi Lokonga tried their best to restore parity for Arsenal, but the defense of their opponents was so strong.

The first half however ended with Arsenal failing to get an equalizer as Brentford went into the dressing room with a goal lead.

Arsenal came out with different styles in the second half, but they were still unable to score and instead conceded the second goal in the 73rd minute with Christian Noergaard netting for Brentford to win 2-0.

