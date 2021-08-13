Lionel Messi recently joined Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelons where he spent 21 years of his career

The arrival of the Argentina international has been giving Paris Saint-Germain massive profit as they have sold shirts

Messi is feeling at home at Paris Saint-Germain as the Argentine is having close pals Di Maria and Neymar as teammates

Paris Saint-Germain are now making massive sum of money on Lionel Messi's jersey as the club reportedly gathered €23.7million which is around N11.5 billion in shirt sales in just seven minutes which is incredible.

There is no doubt about the fact that Lionel Messi is one of the best footballers in the world considering his achievement so far in the round leather game winning six Ballon d'Or awards.

Barcelona failed to register Lionel Messi for the coming Spanish La Liga season and Paris Saint-Germain took the advantage to lure the Argentine to France this month and has been given jersey number 30.

Lionel Messi in good mood at Paris Saint-Germain training. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

The Argentine footballer signed two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain and he becomes the current highest paid player at the club.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to the report on Espana, Paris Saint-Germain sold more than 150,000 of such shirts in just seven minutes.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Nigerian international Jay Jay Okocha has welcomed Argentine legend Lionel Messi to Paris as the ousted Barcelona captain will now start a new chapter in France.

Barcelona announced, last week, that Messi will no longer continue with the club and PSG immediately snapped him up on a two-year deal, with an option of a further year.

Messi and family members arrived in Paris on Tuesday, August 10 to a chaotic welcome by thousands of PSG fans who are delighted to have the star in their team.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently lodged at the five star Le Royal Monceau hotel in a choice area of the French capital.

Messi has also met with former cult-hero at the club Jay Jay Okocha who spent the best moments of his footballing career at PSG.

Source: Legit