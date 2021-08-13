Angel di Maria has expressed delight playing alongside his long time teammate Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain

The former Manchester United star stated that what he had wished for has finally come to pass this summer

Messi ended his 21-year romance with Barcelona to join the French giants after things failed to work out between them

Angel di Maria has been counting his lucky stars after his compatriot laned a deal with his club Paris Saint-Germain this summer, Football Espana,

It is what the former Real Madrid winger has always wished for since his playing days and now the 33-year-old is grateful that his dream of playing together at club level has finally come true.

Angel di Maria stated that it is a dream come true playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG. Photo by Thiago Ribeiro and Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

Di Maria and Messi's history together

Di Maria and Messi have won the U20 World Cup, Olympic gold and recently Copa America in the last 16 years playing for the national team.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

They were also on the same Argentine squad that lost to Germany at the 2006 World Cup final but the Di Maria did not feature in that match due to injury.

What Di Maria thinks about playing alongside Messi

Di Maria told Roger Nermer:

"It’s what I’ve always wanted.

“Everything I dreamed about happened in one month; winning the Copa [America] and being able to play with Leo in the same team. It’s what I’ve always wanted.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi got to meet his Paris Saint-Germain teammates for the first time after signing a lucrative two-year deal with the French giants, The Sun, Instagram.

France international Kylian Mbappe for first to meet with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner and will be hoping their partnership would win more trophies for the club.

The talented Frenchman will be needing to be making darting runs into the box to receive Messi's pass and score more goals.

Legit.ng also reported that Lionel Messi had his first training session with his new Paris Saint-Germain teammates and everything is looking like he could make his debut against Strasbourg at the weekend.

However, Messi's ex-Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas has fired a warning to him that he should have the impression that the French League is as easy as people say it is, Marca.

The Monaco captain will be challenging their fiercest rivals PSG this season for honours and he has stated that the league also have quality players and teams.

Source: Legit.ng