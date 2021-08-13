David Luiz has made it clear that he will not be listening to offers in France to avoid facing Lionel Messi again

The 34-year-old stated that he will not be returning to Ligue 1 this summer in search for a new club after Messi's switch to PSG

The Brazilian defender claims that the former Barcelona star is a hard nut to crack when they play against each other

David Luiz became a free agent after his contract with Arsenal expired at the end of last season and is yet to find a new club, Goal, Daily Mail.

The Brazilian centre-back has admitted that playing in Ligue 1 is not an option for him since Lionel Messi joined his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

Both players have come In each other's way on a few occasions in the Champions League while Messi was plying his trade for Barcelona.

David Luiz claims he will not play in France to avoiding facing PSG's Lionel Messi. Photo by Dave Winter and AOP. Press

Source: Getty Images

Luiz's reason for not wanting to face Messi

The 34-year-old has now suggested that he does not want to worry about tackling the six-time Ballon d'Or winner and that is why he has turned down offers coming from Ligue 1 clubs.

"Messi is a nightmare, it is better not to play against him!"

Luiz left Arsenal after spending two seasons at the club and he claimed that he refused to sign a new deal because the club's ambition does not match his.

Luiz on why he left Arsenal

Luiz continued:

"Both of us decided to split.

"I came for two years and the aim was to win something, which I did (the FA Cup and Community Shield).

"Now, I think the club has a different project for the long term. They have different ideas. My idea is to win, win, win as soon as possible."

