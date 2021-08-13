The first female housemate evicted out of the Shine Ya Eye house, Beatrice in an interview disclosed what she thinks about her colleagues still in the house

The mum of one disclosed that she does not have any regret or anger towards anyone for leaving the show early

Beatrice while describing the other housemates called Saga a talkative, Nini a child, and Maria a pretender

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Beatrice was evicted with Niyi and Yerins on Sunday, August 8 and she has been granting interviews.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the mum of one talked about her journey in the house, plans for the future, and also came out gun blazing with her opinion of her fellow housemates.

Regrets on leaving the show early

The reality star when asked if she felt one way about leaving the show just after two weeks, revealed that she does not have any regrets and does not feel any anger towards her fans that did not vote enough to keep her in the house.

Beatrice disclosed that the love she has been receiving outside the house has been more than enough.

Life before BBNaija

The reality star disclosed that before she got on the show, she lived quite a lowkey life and she was not famous.

She said that she also had businesses she was running before she went on the show.

Expectations

Beatrice said that she did not expect that fitting into the lhouse would be difficult as she expected her colleagues to simply accept her the way she was.

She continued by saying that she did not expect that she would be asked to interact with strangers all of a sudden and she felt unaccepted.

Beatrice said that she did her best during her short stay but would do better if given another opportunity.

Beatrice talks about housemates

Beatrice revealed that Pere just has the qualities of her kind of man but he is not exactly it, according to her Emmanuel fit her better.

She continued by saying that Pere and Maria do not necessarily fit each other even though they have the same ugly qualities.

On her thoughts about others, Beatrice tagged Maria a manipulator who talks too much. According to her, Maria pretended to like her and only tries to trigger everyone.

She also put Pere in the same description as Maria. In Beatrice's opinion, Arin does too much, and argues a lot probably because she feels intimidated.

The mum of one described Angel as a very sweet individual who is largely misunderstood, while Saga talks and gossips with women too much for a very fine man.

For Liquorose, Beatrice thinks she is pretty but not a very smart person who wants people to feel like she is smart and Nini is just a child.

The reality star also described some other housemates in her honest opinion.

Beatrice had feelings for Pere

In a video sighted on Instagram which seemed to be from one of Niyi and Beatrice's stop during media rounds, she revealed that she had feelings for someone in the house.

The mum of one disclosed that she liked Pere, but she did not let him know because she wanted him to chase her.

She noted that he chased her just a little and told her he liked her, but he did not apply pressure like she wanted.

