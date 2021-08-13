Harry Kane remains on Man City's radar this transfer window after tendering an improved offer for him

Man City have had their £100m bid rejected earlier but they have now stepped up their bid with an offer of £127m.

The Premier League champions recently broke the British transfer record after sealing Jack Grealish's 100m deal.

Manchester City will not give up their chase for England international Harry Kane in spite of Tottenham Hotspur rejecting their initial £100 million bid.

The Premier League champions are back for the 28-year-old forward with an improved offer of about £127 million.

City are hoping Kane can replace Sergio Aguero while they also believe the English star's inclusion in their squad might help them break their Champions League jinx.

Harry Kane looked disappointed after failing to lift Euro 2020 title after so much effort in the summer. Photo by JOHN SIBLEY/POOL/AFP

Pep Guardiola's men reached the final of the competition last season but they lost 1-0 to EPL rival Chelsea in May.

Although the North Londoners have sounded a note of warning their player is not for sale but The Guardian UK assumes that the Citizens can pull the strings with £150m.

Despite having a deal with Spurs until 2024, Kane has requested to leave this summer following his failure to win silverware at the club and City are hoping his desire to walk away will favour them.

The publication also revealed that Guardiola confirmed his interest in bringing Kane to the Etihad Stadium in a move that would smash the British transfer record after sealing Jack Grealish's 100m deal.

How Lukaku beats Neymar to become the most expensive player ever

Legit.ng earlier reported that Romelu Lukaku is on the verge of becoming the second most expensive Premier League signing in history.

The former Manchester United attacker is on the verge of completing a deal of around £97.5 million to re-join Chelsea this summer.

He was instrumental in Inter Milan winning their first Serie A title in over a decade last campaign - stopping Juventus from retaining the silverware for the 10th consecutive time.

And he is back in England to fight for more silverware - just two years after leaving Manchester United for a fresh start in Italy.

