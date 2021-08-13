La Liga President Javier Tebas has revealed why he did not bend the rules to favour Lionel Messi's contract extension with Barcelona

The Argentine superstar left for Paris Saint-Germain days after he could not renew his deal due to financial rules

Tebas described Messi's departure as traumatic but insisted that the league would do everything to maintain the TV rights

Javier Tebas, La Liga president has finally opened the lid that Lionel Messi leaving Spain to play in France has become traumatic, Football Espana.

La Liga are still counting their loss from the departure of Messi from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old had agreed to a pay cut three weeks earlier but a new deal could d not be put over the line due to the strict financial restrictions in the Spanish top-flight division.

La Liga President Javier Tebas admits Lionel Messi leaving Spain is a huge loss but the TV rights will not go down. Photo by Pablo Cuadra

Source: Getty Images

Not only Blaugrana will be at a huge loss but la Liga will also suffer from the vast revenue they have made of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner for many years.

Tebas has come under huge criticisms for letting the Argentine superstar and the La Liga chief has insisted that he stood his ground to protect other teams in the league.

Tebas' statement

Tebas told Spanish news media outlet Mundo Deportivo:

“It has been a traumatic exit because for a month all has been well and it fell through late on.

“It hurts that Messi has left but we are working very hard to ensure the (TV) rights don’t fall.”

