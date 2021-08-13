Premier League action returns to the screens and fans are excited, but a staunch Chelsea fan has taken the drama to a whole new height

Popular Nigerian Fuji king Saheed Osupa delivered banters in his song boasting Chelsea are Champions League winners for a second time

The Blues begin their campaign of the new season on Saturday afternoon August 14, when the play host to Crystal Palace

The razzmatazz that trails the start of new football season is already gathering momentum as the English Premier League action returns from Friday, August 13.

Brentford vs Arsenal kicks off the new campaign as football returns to England following the break which lasted for about three months.

Chelsea will begin quest for the league title against Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 14, as they will be looking forward to reflect their Champions League triumph in the English topflight.

Premier League action returns. Photo: Francis Glibbery

Source: Getty Images

The Blues made a top four finish following the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in the latter stages of last season. They have begun this season on a sensational note winning the UEFA Super Cup.

Hours before their game against Palace, fans in Nigeria are already salivating and anticipating the fixture.

Popular Fuji icon Saheed Osupa was seen in a clip praising ‘his club’ for their 2012 and 2021 Champions League triumphs.

While performing with his live band at an event, ‘Saridon P’ as he is fondly called said:

“They said N’Golo Kante was the man of the match. We defeated (Real) Madrid the day we reached the final. We first won the Champions League in 2012. It reached 2021 before it got to our turn again.

“Some clubs are yet to win the title, yet they keep bragging all these years, now you see Chelsea are champions once again.”

Recall that Chelsea defeated Spanish club Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Champions League as both legs ended 3-1 on aggregates in favour of Thomas Tuchel's side.

The Blues went on to pip Manchester City 1-0 in the final courtesy a 42nd minute strike by Kai Havertz to win the prestigious title for a second time.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Premier League club Arsenal are starting the 2021-22 campaign on a worrying note as about six of their first team stars could miss their opening game against Brentford, Mirror reports.

The Gunners are playing away from home on Friday evening and manager Mikel Arteta will be in panic mode as some first team players are sent to miss the trip.

Injury concerns as well as other doubts now leave the Gunners concerned despite that their squad was strengthened with three new signings this summer.

