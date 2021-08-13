Popular Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana took the internet by storm when he threw a lavish burial for his late mum last month

Obi Cubana's billionaire friends turned the party into a carnival as they dahed him almost 400 cows and rained different currencies

The businessman in a recent post on Instagram shared a short video of the event and penned a sweet note to his late mum

Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana stepped into the spotlight on social media after he threw a lavish burial for his late mum in Oba, Anambra state last month.

The party was converted into a carnival as billionaire friends of the businessman sent him almost 400 cows and turned up in their numbers with extravagant display of wealth.

Obi Cubana gives mum lavish burial Photo credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Popular and prominent figures in the society as well as celebrities also showed up to celebrate with the businessman which got social media buzzing for days.

In a recent post on Instagram, Obi Cubana reminisced on the celebration and thanked everyone who showed up in honour of his late mum.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He wrote:

"Exactly One Month Today, You We’re Laid To Rest Mama! We Love And Miss You! The World Celebrated You! We Will Continue To Celebrate You Ezinne Odoziaku Akaeze Oba. We Love And Appreciate Everyone That Made Yhis Event Beautiful; Family, Friends, Associates, Well Wishers, EVERYONE! God Bless You All, Amen."

See the post below:

Reactions

Read some of the comments sighted on Obi Cubana's post below:

Ugoccie:

"RIP Odozi. History was made."

Raybankskollection_:

"Exactly one month when you put the whole of 9ja on a stand still abi?"

_dora_godwin:

"The event for oba suppose dey Guinness book of record."

Mammieandre1:

"Once in life time Burial."

Therealmrsheils:

"Burial turn carnival, in this life be wealthy e get why!!"

Oba residents fight over leftovers

Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana, held a carnival-like final burial for his late mum and it took over social media for days.

Videos of people who live in the community the burial was held, Oba, Anambra state, fighting to take home leftovers made rounds on social media.

Young kids were seen dipping plates and hands into a huge iron pot of what seemed to be pepper soup which was still steaming hot on the fire.

Source: Legit