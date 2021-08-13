Kelechi Iheanacho has emerged as a transfer target for Jose Mourinho who is the coach of Italian side Roma

Roma are currently monitoring Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham who looks not to have a future in London under Tuchel

Iheanacho on the other hand recently signed a new three-year deal at Leicester City as he won the FA Cup with the Foxes

Kelechi Iheanacho who is a Super Eagles forward currently playing for Premier League side Leicester City might be on his way to Italian side Roma under coach Jose Mourinho.

But Roma going for Kelechi Iheanacho will be possible only if the club should fail to sign England international Tammy Abraham from reigning European champions Chelsea.

Following the return of Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge, the future of Tammy Abraham at Chelsea is in doubt and Jose Mourinho is interested in having his signature.

Kelechi Iheanacho emerges as target for Italian side Roma. Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

Since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, Tammy Abraham has not been having it rosy and was even left out of the May's Champions League final against Manchester City.

According to the report on Sky Sports, Tammy Abraham has told Roma chiefs for them to give him little time to think about their request.

However, if Roma should fail to land Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, then they will have to submit big offer to Leicester City for the possibility of them to have Kelechi Iheanacho.

This is because the Nigerian forward signed a new three-year deal with the Foxes back in April and Roma chiefs will need to convince Rodgers and his eggheads with big money.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Kelechi Iheanacho came off from the bench on Saturday evening, August 8, to score the goal that condemned reigning Premier League champions Manchester City to a 1-0 defeat in the Community Shield.

It was an incredible moment for the Super Eagles forward who scored a penalty against his former club even though he refused to celebrate after scoring as a sign of respect for Guardiola.

Manchester City started the match impressively looking for early goals, but Nigerian star Wilfred Ndidi was excellent as he blocked many attacks from the Etihad players.

After the Community Shield win for Leicester City against Manchester City, Kelechi Iheanacho is now the sixth Nigerian to win the title which is a perfect record.

Former Super Eagles striker Nwankwo Kanu was the first Nigerian to win the Community Shield and the super footballer won it with Arsenal in 1999 beating Manchester United.

Source: Legit