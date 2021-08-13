Virgil van Dijk has signed a two-year extension with the 2018-19 Premier League champions Liverpool

The Netherlands captain has made 130 appearances for the Reds scoring 13 goals and winning the Premier League and Champions League

The 30-year-old nursed a knee injury since last October after colliding with Everton keeper during the Merseyside derby

Virgil van Dijk has committed his future to Liverpool for a further two years despite spending almost the entire last season on injury, Liverpool, Sky Sports.

The Netherlands international suffered a knee injury after his collision with Everton keeper Jordan Pickford last October.

And the 30-year-old was ruled out for the rest of the campaign which saw the Reds finish in third position on the league table.

Virgil van Dijk renews contract with Liverpool until 2025 despite spending last season nursing a knee injury. Photo by Andrew Powell

Source: Getty Images

Van Dijk excused himself from the Dutch national team for Euro 2020 to speed up his recovery and fitness level.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

After putting pen in paper for the Merseyside giants the Dutch centre-back said:

“It is something amazing and to be very proud of, that my wife and my kids are very proud of and obviously my agency.

“Since day one when I joined the club, I felt so much appreciation from the fans and from my teammates and the staff.

"I have enjoyed my time here and will keep enjoying it in the next couple of years altogether with all of you.”

Van Dijk's achievement since his arrival at Liverpool

Van Dijk helped Liverpool break their 30-year jinx to win their first Premier League title since his arrival from Southampton in January 2018.

He was also voted the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and went on to lift the Champions League title the following season.

The former Celtic defender came second in the 2019 Ballon d'Or awards behind Lionel Messi and ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Liverpool can confirm that their goalkeeper Alisson Becker has signed a new six-year deal to remain at the club until 2027.

The Brazilian goalkeeper becomes the third Reds star after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho to extend their reigns at Anfield.

Alisson joined the Merseyside outfit from Italian club Roma in 2018 in a deal valued at around €62.5 million and he was part of their Champions League and Premier League triumphs in the last few seasons.

Meanwhile, The Mirror claims the 28-year-old's new long-term deal ranks him among the highest earners at the club.

Source: Legit