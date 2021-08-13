Barcelona are already feeling the departure of Lionel Messi few days after the Argentina international moved to PSG

This is because the club have not been able to sell all their available tickets for season's opener against Sociedad

Lionel Messi has already started training at Paris Saint-Germain with Neymar happy to see his old friend

For the first time in nearly two decades, Spanish giants Barcelona will be kicking off their campaign in the League without Argentine forward Lionel Messi who has joined PSG.

Many Barcelona fans are still finding it difficult to come to terms the fact that Lionel Messi is no longer with them as they will from this month be seeing their legend in the colors of another side.

According to the latest report on Espana, Barcelona are already facing the consequences of their failure to tie Lionel Messi's down ahead of their first game of the new season.

Barcelona fans gathering at the Camp Nou. Photo by Thiago Prudêncio

Source: Getty Images

The report added that despite the reduced capacity at the Camp Nou because of the Coronavirus issues, Barcelona have still failed to sell out all available tickets for the Real Sociedad's match.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Due to COVID-19, Barcelona can only have 29,803 supporters inside Camp Nou for their La Liga opener this coming Sunday which will be a tough encounter.

But to the surprise of many, only 15,820 fans requested tickets thereby leaving just over 13,000 available for general sale.

Likely cause?

Many Barcelona fans are not happy that they won't get the chance to watch the Argentine again at the Camp Nou and this can be the reason they refused to buy all tickets.

Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman will have to move on this season and plan with the players he has at the Camp Nou for the games ahead.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how following his switch from Barcelona to French club Paris Saint-Germain, reports have it that Lionel Messi will receive part payment in cryptocurrency.

The 34-year-old signed a two-year deal with the French club with an option of a third and will now get an annual salary of about $41 million plus bonuses, and a reported $30 million signing-on fee.

CNBC claim that the Ligue 1 outfit had stated that Messi’s “welcome package” includes the cryptocurrency ”$PSG Fan Tokens.”

Sources say the move has activated a rally in the crypto tokens that PSG first issued to its fans over a year ago. It was gathered that the $PSG token was launched in January 2020 via the platform, Socios.com.

Source: Legit Nigeria