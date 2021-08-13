Luke Shaw was the most picked player among fans in the Fantasy Premier League following his exploits last season

The Man United defender posted some impressive stats as he helped the club finished second in the 2020-21 campaign

The 26-year-old was also instrumental in England's campaign at the just concluded Euro 2020 Championships last month

Luke Shaw is the most selected player in the 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) as the new season begins this weekend, Man United, We All Follow United.

The 26-year-old is currently in the form of his life in the last 12 months for club and country after suffering several injury problems in the past few seasons.

Luke Shaw is the most selected player by fans ahead new Premier League season. Photo by Anthony Devlin

Source: Getty Images

How Shaw was rated

The United right-back earned 54.6 per cent of votes from fans which were based on the real-life performances over the course of the season.

The Red Devils' No.23 scored a goal, provided five assists and help his team with 10 clean sheets which scored him a personal high of 124 total points in the 2020/21 campaign.

Shaw was one of the keep players at the Euro 2020 Championships where he helped Gareth Southgate's side reach the final but lost to Italy.

He featured in England's all six matches in the competition, helping with three assists and scoring one in the finals at Wembley.

Ole Gunnar Solskjare's men will file out against Leeds United at Old Trafford for their season opener and Shaw will be sharing part of the set-pieces with Bruno Fernandes.

