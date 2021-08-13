Harry Kane has been on the radar of Premier League club Manchester City for some time now, but the Citizens have signed Jack Grealish

Former England international John Barnes has disclosed that Harry Kane’s signing should have been prioritised by City

According to the former Liverpool player, Man City needed a top striker, saying they are lacking creativity upfront

Following the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a staggering £100million earlier this month, former England international John Barnes has hit out at Manchester City.

Jack Grealish completed a dream move to Manchester City from the Premier League rivals on a six-year-deal this summer.

The 25-year-old recently returned from the European Championship where he recorded two assists in five appearances for the silver-winning England national team.

Harry Kane remains of the radar of Manchester City. Photo: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Preceding that, he scored seven goals and 12 assists in 27 appearances for his former club across competitions.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

And despite that, Pep Guardiola has always maintained that he is also interested in Harry Kane, but Tottenham are asking for £150million for the striker.

ESPN pundit John Barnes however claims Kane should have been prioritised ahead of Grealish.

He said via BonusCodeBets:

“Harry Kane is much more important to Manchester City than Jack Grealish is. City aren't lacking creativity, they create endless chances with players like Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

"Bringing Grealish in was great, but it was more important they found a centre forward. They need a guaranteed goal-scorer, Gabriel Jesus is okay, but he's no Sergio Aguero - Harry Kane guarantees goals.

“It will be fascinating to see how Grealish fits in this squad. Would Pep have to leave out Phil Foden, Sterling or even Bernardo Silva?

“Whilst it is good to sign a 26-year-old English player (Grealish) for the future, he doesn't improve them. Harry Kane does.”

City to extend some players' contracts

Premier League club Manchester City are already preparing contract extensions for some players ahead of the start of the new campaign.

The Etihad outfit handed John Stones an improved contract worth £250,000-a-week which will see him remain there until 2026.

Following the exit of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich, City are now targeting a more proactive approach to their players' futures.

Man United to allow Martial leave

Legit.ng earlier reported that Premier League club Manchester United are reportedly prepared to sell star striker Anthony Martial for around £50million, same amount they used in signing the Frenchman.

Martial has been heavily linked with a move to Italian Serie A side Inter Milan as a possible replacement for striker Romelu Lukaku who is billed to join Chelsea.

Lukaku is on the verge of moving to the Stamford Bridge and once the deal sails through, Inter will activate their bid for Martial immediately.

Source: Legit.ng