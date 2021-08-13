Diego Costa has emerged as a top transfer target for Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro this summer

The forward has reached a verbal agreement with them and will pen one year deal after completing medical

Costa forced Atletico Madrid to terminate his contract with them in December 2020 despite having six months left on the deal

Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro could seal a deal for Spanish striker Diego Costa this transfer window.

The 32-year-old has not played any competitive football since his contract was suddenly terminated by Atletico Madrid last December.

Sources claim the former Chelsea attacker has reached a verbal agreement with the South American outfit to join them for one year - a deal that could cost them about $3million (£2.16m).

Diego Costa in action for Atletico Madrid against Real Sociedad on December 22. Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Source: Getty Images

Daily Mail quoting Goal reports that the forward is expected to undergo medical in Belo Horizonte in the coming days before completing the move.

Real reason Diego Costa parted ways with former club

Costa was said to have told his former employers to end his contract with them after citing personal reasons for his decision.

How much Diego Costa earned before leaving Atletico

The Brazilian-born Spanish player was one of the highest earners at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium with his figures as much as £270,000 a week.

In spite of the club's plans to hand the player an extension, he insisted that he wasn't interested in the offer and was immediately excused from training.

His decision meant he was not part of their La Liga triumph at the end of last season after Diego Simeone's men ruled Spain for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

