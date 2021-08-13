Romelu Lukaku recently completed a return to Premier League giants Chelsea from Italian champions Inter Milan

Manchester United legend Gary Neville claimed that Manchester City and Liverpool won't spent such money on Lukaku

Lukaku's first stint at Chelsea was not successful as he was at Stamford Bridge from 2011-2014 before being sold to Everton

Gary Neville who is Manchester United legend has slammed Chelsea for their decision to resigned Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku claiming that Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool and Guardiola would never sign the 28-year-old.

There is no doubt about the fact that Romelu Lukaku is one of the best strikers in the world considering his performances so far in his career and how he also helped Inter Milan to win the League title last season.

In 44 games in all competitions last season for Inter Milan, Romelu Lukaku netted 30 goals and that attracted the Stamford Bridge landlords who felt they should bring the Belgian back.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku in action. Photo by Mattia Ozbot

Source: Getty Images

Also, Thomas Tuchel is desperate to defend his Champions League title and he needs strong squad to conquer Europe again for the 2021/21 season.

According to the report on Sportsbible, Gary Neville who won eight Premier League titles claimed that Liverpool and Man City won't sign Lukaku because of his style.

Gary Neville's reaction

"Jurgen Klopp wouldn't sign Lukaku in a million years. Neither would probably Pep Guardiola but Chelsea are the club that have had that type of striker.

"A Costa, a Drogba, a single point striker, that physical presence that wants to carry that line. They've had that in their armoury for 20 years. It suits Chelsea Football Club. He wouldn't press from the front so he'd never suit Jurgen Klopp.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Premier League club Chelsea announced the signing of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku as the Blues are bringing in the Belgian to improve the squad’s attack.

The deal will definitely put Timo Werner’s role in jeopardy, however the German has expressed confidence believing it won’t affect his chances under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Werner showered accolades on the newest Chelsea arrival, saying Lukaku is one of the world’s best striker and he stands to leverage on the former Inter Milan striker’s experience.

Romelu Lukaku has sealed his return to Premier League club Chelsea on a permanent deal from Inter for €115m fee.

The Belgian international returns to the London club where he was a player between 2011 and 2014 as Chelsea confirmed that he put pen on paper on a five-year contract.

Lukaku has been brought in to add attacking firepower to Thomas Tuchel’s squad of European champions.

Source: Legit