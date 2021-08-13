The Big Brother Naija show keeps getting interesting by the day and quite a lot of people have shown support for Whitemoney

The housemates became an almost instant favourite because of his carefree attitude and funny gestures

Whitemoney even became more loved after the Head of House, Pere disclosed plans to frustrate him out of the kitchen

A banner canvassing for votes for Whitemoney was spotted on social media and it sparked hilarious reactions

Out of the remaining Big Brother Naija housemates still in the house fighting for the 90m grand prize, Whitemoney seems to have warmed his way into the heart of Nigerians without even trying.

A lot of Nigerians felt the young man was treated unfairly by the current Head of House, Pere who kicked him out of the kitchen because he thought cooking was Whitemoney's win strategy.

Food vendor supports Whitemoney

A recent post on Facebook spotted by Legit.ng has got people dropping hilarious takes and also reiterating their support for Whitemoney.

A local food vendor, EWA IYA QUDUS" in her own way of support, printed a banner with a bold photo of Whitemoney, accompanied with clear instructions on bow to vote for him.

The vendor and her customers were seen in the photo going about their usual business.

See the post below:

Reactions

Read some of the comments sighted under the post below:

Harinholar Okegbemi Mobolaji:

"Another strategy to boost her business. Wise woman."

ToBi LoBa:

"Na where whitemoney dey chop ewa iganhi for Lagos be that."

Moira T Ngarande:

"WhiteMoney for the win. Pere go suffer with chest pains, back pain, neck pain, period pain when WM is announced 2021 face of BBNaija. Love all the way from Zimbabwe."

Esther Ezesinachi:

"Na where whitemoney dey go chop beans be this, all ehm customers don dey root for am, he is the man of the people."

Tosin Thomas:

"This was how Laycon brought us together last year, regardless of tribe, we rooted for him. I really love this spirit."

Maria attacks Whitemoney over hair

Whitemoney and Maria sparked conversations on social media after they had a lengthy argument in the house concerning a statement Whitemoney made.

According to clips on Instagram, Whitemoney alleged that he once grew his hair to eighteen inches in two years which Maria debunked immediately.

Maria maintained that it was not possible for anyone to grow their hair that long within that duration without supplements.

Efforts by the other housemates to get Maria to back off Whitemoney's case proved abortive as she solidly stood her ground.

