Paul Parker who played more than 100 games for Manchester United has urged the Premier League giants to sell France international Paul Pogba and buy Yves Bissouma of Brighton.

There have been uncertainty surrounding the future of Paul Pogba at Manchester United with 12 months remaining on his contract and with Paris Saint-Germain interested in his signature.

Before Jose Mourinho was kicked out at Old Trafford, the now Roma boss had issues with Paul Pogba in which many believed to be the rationale for his exit at Man United.

Paul Pogba in action for Manchester United. Photo by Simon Stacpoole

Source: Getty Images

Pogba moved on under Ole Solskjaer, but the Frenchman has not committed his future to the Premier League side and he is also a target for Real Madrid.

According to the report on UK Sun and Eurosport, Paul Parker is of the opinion that Manchester should not lose Paul Pogba for free claiming that the best decision is for them to get him sold.

Paul Parker's reaction

“The thing with Pogba is you don’t know what you’re getting, so I’d bring in someone who you know has a better chance of making a difference week in, week out.

“So let him go and if he joins PSG and does great, then you have to say it’s because that suits him.

“And when you sell Pogba, you go and get Yves Bissouma from Brighton, who is a great holding player, good feet in tight areas.''

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettiono has refused to be drawn into the debate of the 28-year-old joining his team this summer.

Pogba last played in France during his youth career with Lens before being snapped up by Man United and then spent four glorious years with Juventus.

He returned to England in 2016 as part of a record-breaking £89million transfer and has won the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

